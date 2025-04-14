Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,855.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,919.34. This trade represents a 2.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi acquired 3,050 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $91,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,919.25. The trade was a 70.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $266,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

MPB stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

