Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,937 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Orion by 148.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Orion during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion by 320.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orion

Orion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.