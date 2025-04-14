Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 29,679 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atlanticus Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $51.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $353.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanticus

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.