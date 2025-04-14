KeyCorp Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $49.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

FMC stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. FMC has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

