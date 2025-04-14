Keystone Financial Group Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $766,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $235.49 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

