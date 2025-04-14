Keystone Financial Group Has $401,000 Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPB. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $990.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.