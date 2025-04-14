Keystone Financial Group Has $454,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

