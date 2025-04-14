Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 9,267 VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

UITB opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.1708 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

