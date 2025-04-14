Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 8,483,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 573,579 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

