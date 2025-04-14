LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, Director Inge G. Thulin bought 2,833 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

