LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,186 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average is $173.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

