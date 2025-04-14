Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ARM were worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ARM by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

ARM Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $103.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.