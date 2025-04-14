Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.56 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $27,441,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

