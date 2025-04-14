Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Itron were worth $23,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,860.40. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Itron stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itron

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.