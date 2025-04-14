Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,149 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.