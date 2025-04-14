Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,897 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $27,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $101.74 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.