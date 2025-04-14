Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,249 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $27,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.