Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives $34.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $290,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,281.40. The trade was a 33.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,849,137. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,651,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at $1,381,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 148.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

