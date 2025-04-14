Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 88.88% and a negative net margin of 1,473.04%.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 2.6 %

Lexaria Bioscience stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 14,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,425. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.