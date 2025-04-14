Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 604,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

