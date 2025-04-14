Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises about 9.8% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $181.13 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $243.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $11,777,590.20. The trade was a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

