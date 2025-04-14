LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
