LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.