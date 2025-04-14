LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 649.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $423.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About American Public Education

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.