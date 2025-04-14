LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,004 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 405,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

