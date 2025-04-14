LSV Asset Management Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISI. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,583,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,697,000 after buying an additional 11,812,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,294,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,409.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 215,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $430.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently -85.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

