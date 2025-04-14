LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 172,313 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 911.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

