LSV Asset Management Sells 89,652 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,652 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 100,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DT Midstream by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

