Mariner LLC Acquires 320,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

