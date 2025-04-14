Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $106,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after buying an additional 1,121,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

FI stock opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

