Mariner LLC Has $195.68 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,819,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $195,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 160,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 51,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 30,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

