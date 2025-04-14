Mariner LLC Sells 12,960 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $219,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $350.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.42 and a 200-day moving average of $390.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

