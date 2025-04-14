Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 69,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 405,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.