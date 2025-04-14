Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 18,058 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

About SIGA Technologies

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.