Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Stride were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stride by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LRN opened at $134.56 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

