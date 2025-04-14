Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $103.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.