Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 269.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 32.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $215,773.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,165.25. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $300.71 million, a P/E ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 0.71. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.90%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

