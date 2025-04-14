Martingale Asset Management L P Has $289,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

