Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,490,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 439,831 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.87 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

