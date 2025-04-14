Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $218,000 in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Weyco Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Weyco Group Price Performance

WEYS opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Weyco Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

