Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,092.25. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,537.50. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $676,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

