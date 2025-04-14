Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $67,393,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $76.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.72 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

