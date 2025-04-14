Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 6,533 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

