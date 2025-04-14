Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Marui Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

