Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.03 and last traded at $53.91. Approximately 5,095,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,401,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

