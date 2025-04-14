Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 4,152.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.74. 644,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.93.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

