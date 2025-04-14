Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBINM stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

