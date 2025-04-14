Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, Global Mofy Metaverse, and NIP Group are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares in companies that are actively building or supporting technologies and platforms for immersive digital environments, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain-based ecosystems. These companies span industries including gaming, social media, hardware manufacturing, and digital commerce, positioning themselves to benefit from the growing trend of integrating real and virtual experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. 168,501,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,680,019. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.96. 1,811,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.40. Accenture has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. 159,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,989. Globant has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 239,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,254. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 220,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,275. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWUP

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

NASDAQ GMM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. 36,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Global Mofy Metaverse has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIP Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,651. NIP Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Featured Articles