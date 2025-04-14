Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

