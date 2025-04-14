Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 346.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 959,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,024,000 after buying an additional 52,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Microchip Technology
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Microchip Technology Price Performance
Shares of MCHP stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
