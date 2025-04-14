Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.78 and last traded at $73.29. Approximately 11,777,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,197,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

